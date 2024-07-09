CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Down to $15.59

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.59, but opened at $15.26. CareDx shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 34,920 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get CareDx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNA

CareDx Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.78.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 137,842 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,194,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after acquiring an additional 515,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CareDx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,138,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after acquiring an additional 50,667 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 67.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.