Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$189.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$182.00 to C$189.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CJT has been the topic of several other reports. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bankshares raised Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. National Bank Financial raised Cargojet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Cargojet from C$159.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$156.00.

TSE CJT opened at C$136.84 on Monday. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$76.50 and a 1-year high of C$143.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$123.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$117.99. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$1.15. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of C$231.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 4.4768237 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total value of C$126,587.50. In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total transaction of C$199,875.00. Also, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total value of C$126,587.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,979 shares of company stock worth $2,442,315. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

