Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 52,724 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 52,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $1,627,589.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,300,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,845,292.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,580,519.85.

On Monday, July 1st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $2,612,553.10.

On Friday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $1,650,417.85.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,704,387.58.

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $2,531,304.42.

On Thursday, June 20th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 67,207 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $2,344,852.23.

On Monday, June 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $3,586,115.58.

On Friday, June 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $2,585,300.49.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.96. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $48.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $990,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,110,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

