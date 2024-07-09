CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CarMax from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

