Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.59

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.59 and traded as high as $16.40. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 2,394,973 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
