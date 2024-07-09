Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.59

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.59 and traded as high as $16.40. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 2,394,973 shares.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Carnival Co. &

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,510,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $2,553,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $51,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.