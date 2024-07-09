Caroline Loew Sells 12,531 Shares of Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA) Stock

Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) CEO Caroline Loew sold 12,531 shares of Mural Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $36,465.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,537.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mural Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ MURA opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. Mural Oncology plc has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.82. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mural Oncology plc will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MURA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mural Oncology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Mural Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Mural Oncology Company Profile

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

