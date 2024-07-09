Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $316,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Carrier Global by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1,270.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

