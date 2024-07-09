Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.09, for a total value of $9,531,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 412,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,424,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Carvana Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $122.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.70. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $136.92. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 3.37.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
CVNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Carvana from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
