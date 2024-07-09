Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.09, for a total value of $9,531,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 412,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,424,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carvana Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $122.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.70. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $136.92. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 3.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 127.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Carvana from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

