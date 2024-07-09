Cassava Sciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 9,018 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 78% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,071 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares in the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,204,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Trading Up 14.0 %

NASDAQ SAVA traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,775. Cassava Sciences has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $538.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.90). Analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

