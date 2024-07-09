Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.65.

Catalent Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CTLT opened at $57.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 79.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

