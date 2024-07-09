Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

CAT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC upped their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $329.63.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $328.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $160.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

Caterpillar announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.2% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $1,301,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 39.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $640,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

