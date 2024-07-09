CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $215.14. The stock had a trading volume of 162,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,101. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.50 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.