Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.23) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.95% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a report on Tuesday.
Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.
