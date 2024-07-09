Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.23) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a report on Tuesday.

Celebrus Technologies Stock Performance

About Celebrus Technologies

Shares of LON:CLBS opened at GBX 252 ($3.23) on Tuesday. Celebrus Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 176.50 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 259.74 ($3.33). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 224.37.

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

