Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLLS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Cellectis Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $112.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 67.41% and a negative net margin of 529.81%. Equities analysts predict that Cellectis will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellectis stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Cellectis worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

