CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,078,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,753,000 after buying an additional 204,536 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CF Industries by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,779,000 after acquiring an additional 414,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,862,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,576,000 after purchasing an additional 203,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,145,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $87.90.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

