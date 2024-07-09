CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $145.18

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$145.18 and traded as low as C$137.24. CGI shares last traded at C$138.49, with a volume of 237,326 shares traded.
GIB.A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CGI from C$170.00 to C$163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on CGI from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on CGI from C$166.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins reduced their target price on CGI from C$164.00 to C$162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CGI from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$160.00.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
