Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Up to $22.32

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.32, but opened at $23.46. Chemours shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 105,251 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chemours in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Chemours Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.67% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -46.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Chemours by 32.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Chemours by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Chemours by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 197,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Chemours by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 24,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

