Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $39,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.65. 680,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,925,025. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $283.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

