Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Downgraded by Argus

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHWY. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Chewy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Chewy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.03. Chewy has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $39.46.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $40,576,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $40,576,103.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,942,371 shares of company stock valued at $541,393,732. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 18.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

