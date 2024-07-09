ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ IMOS opened at $26.64 on Monday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $968.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 105,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
