ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMOS opened at $26.64 on Monday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $968.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 105,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

