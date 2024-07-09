Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.83 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.5% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $825,065,000 after acquiring an additional 277,631 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

