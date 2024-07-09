Choreo LLC Acquires 2,435 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 500.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $97.82 on Tuesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $97.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

