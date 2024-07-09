Choreo LLC Acquires Shares of 3,448 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 31,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $734,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $74.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.65. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.