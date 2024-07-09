Choreo LLC Acquires Shares of 6,664 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

