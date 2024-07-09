Choreo LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Choreo LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 226.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,082 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,838 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walmart Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:WMT opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $70.15. The stock has a market cap of $560.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average of $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.47.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
