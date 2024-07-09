Choreo LLC Buys New Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 65.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $90,105 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $100.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.14.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.95 million. Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

