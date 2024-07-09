Choreo LLC Buys New Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $239.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $80.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

