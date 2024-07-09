Choreo LLC Buys New Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Science Applications International by 234.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 64,715 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,110 shares of company stock worth $744,577. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC stock opened at $114.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.69. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

