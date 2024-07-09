Choreo LLC Buys Shares of 647 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Bank of America lowered shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.71.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AON Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE AON opened at $298.04 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $344.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.99 and a 200-day moving average of $301.90. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AON Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.
About AON
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
