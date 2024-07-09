Choreo LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $263.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.94. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

