Choreo LLC Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average of $48.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

