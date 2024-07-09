Choreo LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $150,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,582 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,939,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,504,000 after purchasing an additional 655,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,372,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova stock opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.97. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $68.23.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $4,367,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,142,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,114,013.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $4,367,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,142,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,114,013.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,838,732 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

