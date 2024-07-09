Choreo LLC Has $266,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.80. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

