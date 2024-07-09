Choreo LLC Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.87, for a total value of $4,615,448.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,191,218.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total value of $194,752.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.87, for a total value of $4,615,448.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,099 shares in the company, valued at $94,191,218.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,047 shares of company stock valued at $127,838,805 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $529.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.38 and a 12-month high of $542.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.88.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

