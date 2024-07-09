Choreo LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,664,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,625,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 69.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 302,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 123,860 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,693 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 129.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 85,576 shares during the period.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of FTLS opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.15 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.19.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile
The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
