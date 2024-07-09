Choreo LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,664,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,625,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 69.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 302,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 123,860 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,693 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 129.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 85,576 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTLS opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.15 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.19.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.