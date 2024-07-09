Choreo LLC Lowers Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,751 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.35.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

