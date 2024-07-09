Choreo LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 318,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 37,018 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 204,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 703,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000.
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81.
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.
