Choreo LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 318,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 37,018 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 204,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 703,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.