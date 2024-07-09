Choreo LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares in the company, valued at $66,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $257.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $249.84 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.89 and a 200 day moving average of $278.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.03%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

