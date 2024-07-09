Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 419,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,479,000 after buying an additional 27,228 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $851,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.93.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

