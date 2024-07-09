Choreo LLC Purchases Shares of 2,320 Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,763,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 400,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 53,593 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,421.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 50,316 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,806,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $96.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $916.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.05. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64.

