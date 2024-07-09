Choreo LLC Purchases Shares of 722 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $195,406,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 292.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 265,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,825,000 after acquiring an additional 197,746 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,907,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,302,000 after acquiring an additional 144,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2,079.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 135,246 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.27.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $302.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $329.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.