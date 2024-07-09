Choreo LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 39,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 29,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 60,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $8.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0562 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

