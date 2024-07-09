Choreo LLC Sells 11,955 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,955 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 150,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 35,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $37.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.