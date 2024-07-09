Choreo LLC Sells 199 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,772.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,871,000 after buying an additional 1,129,186 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,344,000 after acquiring an additional 372,386 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after purchasing an additional 57,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.21. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $158.07.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

