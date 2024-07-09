Choreo LLC Sells 2,205 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $112.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $442.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

