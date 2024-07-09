Choreo LLC Sells 61 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $225.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.86.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

