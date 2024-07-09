Choreo LLC Takes $217,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,143 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $112.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $112.28.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

