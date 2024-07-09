Choreo LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 184.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Xylem Price Performance
NYSE XYL opened at $133.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.96 and its 200 day moving average is $128.06. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Xylem Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.
About Xylem
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
