Choreo LLC Trims Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in GSK by 8.7% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 25,630 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in GSK by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 32,979 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in GSK by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

