Choreo LLC Trims Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. American National Bank bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Realty Income by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

O opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.92.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.